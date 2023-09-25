BreakingNews
BREAKING | Large fire in parking deck prompts evacuation of Buckhead hotel

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

By
Updated 11 minutes ago
More than 60 people were evacuated from a Buckhead hotel after a large fire broke out in a neighboring parking deck early Monday morning.

Atlanta fire officials said a vehicle caught fire in the parking deck next to the Homewood Suites on Pharr Road around 4:30 a.m. It then spread to another vehicle before igniting a pile of construction debris, Battalion Chief Ronald Slatton told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The fire was extinguished quickly and contained to the parking deck, Slatton said. About 64 guests were evacuated as a precaution. It is not clear how many staff members were evacuated.

“It definitely looked worse than what it was,” Slatton said.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

By 6:30 a.m., firefighters were still working to put out hot spots and making sure that no damage was caused to the hotel. Guests were gathered on sidewalks awaiting the green light to go back inside.

We have an AJC photographer at the scene to learn more. Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

