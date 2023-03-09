BREAKING: Lanes blocked on I-20 in DeKalb after chase, officer-involved shooting

All lanes are blocked on I-20 in DeKalb County following a police pursuit and an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning, authorities said.
A Rockdale County deputy was involved in the shooting on the interstate just before Wesley Chapel Road, the sheriff’s office said. The incident started on the eastbound side and later moved to the westbound side, authorities said, without elaborating.
The sheriff’s office expects traffic to be shut down for several hours. There was a large police presence at the scene, and several law enforcement agencies assisted during the incident.
