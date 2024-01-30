BreakingNews
Gwinnett police investigating ‘suspicious’ death of child
Crime & Public Safety

BREAKING | Gwinnett police investigating ‘suspicious’ death of child

Gwinnett County police said a child was found dead near Bethlehem on Tuesday afternoon.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Gwinnett County police said a child was found dead near Bethlehem on Tuesday afternoon.
By
15 minutes ago

Police are investigating the “suspicious death” of a child in a Gwinnett County residential neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Details are limited, but detectives and patrol officers were called to the scene on Vine Springs Trace near Bethlehem, Gwinnett police spokesperson Cpl. Michele Pihera said in a news release.

“The call originally came into the 911 Center as a medical call,” Pihera said.

It’s unclear what led to the death. We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top