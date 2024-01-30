BREAKING | Gwinnett police investigating ‘suspicious’ death of child

Police are investigating the “suspicious death” of a child in a Gwinnett County residential neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
Details are limited, but detectives and patrol officers were called to the scene on Vine Springs Trace near Bethlehem, Gwinnett police spokesperson Cpl. Michele Pihera said in a news release.
“The call originally came into the 911 Center as a medical call,” Pihera said.
It’s unclear what led to the death. We are working to learn more.
