BREAKING | GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Cobb

GBI agents are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Cobb County early Wednesday morning, according to authorities.
Details are limited, but investigators told Channel 2 Action News that Cobb police were called around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday about shots being fired in the area of Columns Drive, which overlooks the Chattahoochee River near the Chattahoochee Plantation.
At the scene, a man and police exchanged gunfire, the news station reported.
The man was struck but survived, according to Channel 2. The extent of his injuries is not clear. No officers were injured.
Police have not released additional details about what led up to the incident.
“Officer-involved shooting” is a term used by law enforcement and can be broadly applied in any number of situations. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will update this language as more details are confirmed.
