BREAKING: Former UGA football player arrested in fatal shooting of gas station clerk

A former University of Georgia football player has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of
an Oconee County gas station clerk, authorities said Wednesday.
Ahkil Nasir Crumpton, of Philadelphia, has been under investigation since early February, when ballistics evidence tied him to the death of 23-year-old Elijah James Wood, Oconee Sheriff James A. Hale said. Wood was shot at a RaceTrac on Hog Mountain Road outside of Watkinsville on March 19, 2021.
“For the past year we have seen the pain, agony, and frustrations this murder has brought to Elijah’s family, friends, and to our community,” Hale said in a Facebook post announcing Crumpton’s arrest. “We all know this arrest will not bring Elijah back, but we hope his family, friends, and this community can now begin the healing process. We also know that the fight is not over. We must now successfully prosecute the case in a court of law.”
Crumpton’s charges were not immediately available.
After countless hours of investigative work that also involved federal authorities, Hale said they were able to forensically match the shell casing from the gas station scene to another crime scene in Philadelphia. The Oconee agency was notified of the match on Feb. 15, the sheriff said.
Investigators in Philadelphia advised that Crumpton was the suspected shooter in their case, and Oconee investigators quickly established a link between Philadelphia and Athens, he said. Crumpton played football for UGA in 2017 and 2018. He was a student until 2021, according to the sheriff’s office.
The night of the shooting, Wood had been working alone on the graveyard shift when a customer found him dead behind the checkout counter about 2 a.m. and called authorities, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Responding deputies administered CPR but were unable to revive him.
Credit: Oconee County Sheriff's Office
Authorities released photos and a sketch of a suspect wearing a mask that exposed only his eyes and nose, and not many of his other features were identifiable. The shooter was shown on the store’s surveillance camera walking with a peculiar gait and wearing a black ninja-like mask and hood with a drawstring pulled tight to his head. He also wore gloves, long sleeves, slacks and boots.
Video also showed the man running back and forth throughout the store before eventually leaving the scene, the AJC reported.
Though an arrest has been made, police are still investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 706-769-3945.
