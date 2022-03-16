BREAKING: Former UGA football player arrested in fatal shooting of gas station clerk

Investigators in Philadelphia advised that Crumpton was the suspected shooter in their case, and Oconee investigators quickly established a link between Philadelphia and Athens, he said. Crumpton played football for UGA in 2017 and 2018. He was a student until 2021, according to the sheriff’s office.

The night of the shooting, Wood had been working alone on the graveyard shift when a customer found him dead behind the checkout counter about 2 a.m. and called authorities, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Responding deputies administered CPR but were unable to revive him.

Authorities released photos and a sketch of a suspect wearing a mask that exposed only his eyes and nose, and not many of his other features were identifiable. The shooter was shown on the store’s surveillance camera walking with a peculiar gait and wearing a black ninja-like mask and hood with a drawstring pulled tight to his head. He also wore gloves, long sleeves, slacks and boots.

Video also showed the man running back and forth throughout the store before eventually leaving the scene, the AJC reported.

Though an arrest has been made, police are still investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 706-769-3945.

