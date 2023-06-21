BREAKING: DeKalb police investigating shooting at apartment complex

DeKalb County police are collecting evidence at the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

The crime scene spans a large section of the Arborside Apartment Homes parking lot on Maypop Lane, including at least two buildings, Channel 2 Action News reported. Police have not confirmed the status of any victims or disclosed any other details.

Evidence markers littered the parking lot as investigators gathered shell casings and other clues in large paper bags.

Georgia Power was at the scene taking out an electrical box that appeared to have been damaged in the shooting, according to Channel 2. Multiple evidence markers were seen around the box.

