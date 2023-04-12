BREAKING: Cobb police investigate deadly truck crash near Chattahoochee River

BreakingNews
Cobb police investigate deadly truck crash near Chattahoochee River
Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

Cobb County police are investigating a deadly crash involving a dump truck that struck a bridge early Wednesday morning, according to officials.

The crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. along Atlanta Road just north of Bolton Road and the Chattahoochee River, police confirmed. A railroad bridge crosses the road in that area.

It is not clear how many fatalities were involved. Police have not released any additional details.

This is a developing story. We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer on scene to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

