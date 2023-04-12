BREAKING: Cobb police investigate deadly truck crash near Chattahoochee River

Cobb County police are investigating a deadly crash involving a dump truck that struck a bridge early Wednesday morning, according to officials.
The crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. along Atlanta Road just north of Bolton Road and the Chattahoochee River, police confirmed. A railroad bridge crosses the road in that area.
It is not clear how many fatalities were involved. Police have not released any additional details.
This is a developing story. We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer on scene to learn more.
