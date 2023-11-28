BREAKING | Cobb officers investigating homicide at hotel near Truist Park

A Cobb County hotel near Truist Park became a homicide scene Tuesday morning, according to police.
Officers were called to the Budgetel Inn on Circle 75 Parkway, where the crime appeared to have taken place in the hotel lobby. The hotel is located about a mile from the Braves stadium.
The scene remained active early Tuesday afternoon and no details were available, according to a spokesperson for Cobb police.
The investigation comes three weeks after a hotel employee was shot during an unrelated incident at a Quality Inn along Cobb Place Boulevard just off Barrett Parkway.
Gary Elliott, 26, of Acworth, was charged with aggravated assault and battery, burglary, felony theft and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to online jail records. The 48-year-old victim is expected to survive, though the bullets “did cause disfigurement to (the victim’s) face,” according to a warrant for Elliott’s arrest. Officials have not released details about a motive in that shooting.
