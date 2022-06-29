BREAKING: Body found partially submerged in Buckhead creek

The body of a man was found partially submerged in a Buckhead creek Wednesday morning, according to Atlanta police.
Around 8:45 a.m., officers were called to 2635 Brookdale Drive after a body was spotted. There, officers found the body of a man in a creek near the rear of the home, according to police.
Homicide investigators and the Fulton County Medical Examiner were called to the scene. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
No other details were released.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest