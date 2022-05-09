ajc logo
X

BREAKING: Body found in trash chute at retirement community in SW Atlanta

A body was found in a trash chute at the Atrium on Monday morning.

caption arrowCaption
A body was found in a trash chute at the Atrium on Monday morning.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

A man’s body was found Monday morning in a trash chute at a southwest Atlanta retirement community, according to police, who don’t suspect foul play at this time.

Atlanta fire and police officials were working to remove the body from the chute at the Atrium, Channel 2 Action News reported. The Atrium is near the Atlanta University Center complex.

It is not clear how the person got in the chute or how long the body had been there. Police said an autopsy will be needed to determine the cause of death.

Crime scene tape could be seen cordoning off the back of the building where the chute appeared to empty into dumpsters, Channel 2 reported.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Man arrested after road rage leads to shooting in Brookhaven, police say
24m ago
Despite confession, defense says no evidence Ryan Duke killed Tara Grinstead
1h ago
6 Brunswick High students awarded Ahmaud Arbery scholarship
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top