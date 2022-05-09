BREAKING: Body found in trash chute at retirement community in SW Atlanta

A man’s body was found Monday morning in a trash chute at a southwest Atlanta retirement community, according to police, who don’t suspect foul play at this time.
Atlanta fire and police officials were working to remove the body from the chute at the Atrium, Channel 2 Action News reported. The Atrium is near the Atlanta University Center complex.
It is not clear how the person got in the chute or how long the body had been there. Police said an autopsy will be needed to determine the cause of death.
Crime scene tape could be seen cordoning off the back of the building where the chute appeared to empty into dumpsters, Channel 2 reported.
