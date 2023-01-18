BreakingNews
Atlanta police SWAT team responds to SW Atlanta apartment complex
Atlanta police SWAT team responds to SW Atlanta apartment complex

Atlanta police SWAT teams are responding to a southwest Atlanta apartment complex Wednesday morning.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that a man took a woman hostage after the woman’s mother called police reporting that the man had a gun. It is unclear what prompted the call or the status of the woman’s safety.

The situation is unfolding at the Landing Square Apartments on Greenbriar Parkway, the news station reported. It is a gated community.

A neighbor told Channel 2 that she was evacuated as SWAT officers surrounded a building.

No other information has been released by police. We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

