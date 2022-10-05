UPDATE: 1 injured after train collides with vehicle in Douglas County

One person has been flown to a Cobb County hospital after an Amtrak passenger train headed to New Orleans crashed into their vehicle in Douglas County on Wednesday morning, officials said.
The 911 call came in just before 10 a.m., a county spokesperson said. The crash took place near Hyde and Temple streets along Norfolk Southern Railway tracks.
The victim, who was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, has not been publicly identified, and their condition was not disclosed. No other details have been released by police.
According to a spokesperson, no injuries were reported among the 32 passengers aboard the Amtrak Crescent train 19 that was traveling from New York to Louisiana. It was passing through the Lithia Springs area, where the vehicle was obstructing the tracks.
The railway company is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident, the spokesperson said.
