BREAKING: 4 dead in active-shooter situation in Henry County; suspect at large

At least four people were killed Saturday morning in an active-shooter situation in Henry County, officials confirmed.

The incident took place in the Dogwood Lakes area of Hampton at about 10:45 a.m. Few details on the shooting were immediately available, but police said the suspected gunman is at large and residents should avoid areas near the shooting location. Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

County spokeswoman Melissa Robinson confirmed with The Associated Press that four people were killed in the incident, but no other details were provided.

A resident who was on lockdown at a nearby library told Channel 2 Action News that a woman ran into the building sometime in the morning saying she feared for her life.

“She ran to the back of the building and I’m assuming that someone here from the library called 911 for her,” she said, adding that by about 1:15 p.m., the lockdown was lifted.

Police described the shooter as a man in his mid-50s who is about 5-feet-10 inches and was wearing a dark red shirt, according to Channel 2. He was last seen in a black 2017 GMC Arcadia with a tag number of DHF756.

The Hampton Police Department is leading the investigation with the assistance of the county’s police department, sheriff’s office and homeland security. Authorities have also notified the GBI of the incident, but did not elaborate why.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.