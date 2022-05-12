BREAKING: 2 shot outside Stonecrest Mall in DeKalb

DeKalb County police are investigating after two people were shot outside Stonecrest Mall on Thursday afternoon, Channel 2 Action News reported.
The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in a mall parking lot, police told the news station.
Details about the incident were limited, police said. The extent of the victims’ injuries was not clear, nor was what led to the shooting.
We’re working to learn more.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
