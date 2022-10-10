ajc logo
2 killed in shooting at Clayton County townhome complex

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 39 minutes ago

Two people were fatally shot Monday afternoon at a townhome complex in Clayton County, police said.

Few details were immediately available, but police confirmed they responded to Riverwood Townhouses along Flint River Road about 3:20 p.m. At the scene, officers said they found two people dead in the parking lot.

The victims’ names were not released. Police said there are no known suspects as they continue investigating the shooting.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

