BREAKING: 2 injured in shooting at KFC in DeKalb County

Two people were injured Thursday evening in a shooting at a KFC in DeKalb County, police confirmed with Channel 2 Action News.
The shooting happened at the fast food restaurant along Wesley Chapel Road. Police vehicles and crime scene tape continue blocking off access to the parking lot of the KFC.
Police told Channel 2 that two men, believed to be in their 30s, exchanged gunfire inside the restaurant. The shooting continued as the men moved into the parking lot.
One of the victims was found shot in the parking lot and the other was found lying in the street, the news station reported. Both were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening
At least one of the restaurant’s windows was shattered during the exchange, according to Channel 2. Authorities did not say how many people were inside or near the area when gunfire erupted.
Police have not responded to inquiries from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution regarding the shooting.
