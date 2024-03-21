BreakingNews
BREAKING | 2 teen inmates accused of knocking out Georgia deputy, escaping
2 teen inmates accused of knocking out Georgia deputy, escaping

Law enforcement in Georgia are searching Thursday for two “armed and dangerous” teenage inmates who escaped custody after knocking out a deputy from Jenkins County, authorities said.

Deputies are searching the area of Ga. 56 and Knight Road in Burke County for 14-year-old Brandon Davis and 15-year-old Corinthian Newton, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. The area is about 20 miles south of downtown Augusta.

“Citizens in the area, please lock your doors and report any suspicious individuals to 911 immediately,” the sheriff’s office said.

According to the Jenkins County Sheriff’s Office, the two inmates fled after they managed to take Jenkins County Deputy Milo Perry’s .45 automatic handgun and knock him unconscious with it.

The pair then shot three rounds in the deputy’s direction but he was not struck, the sheriff’s office said. Perry was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Davis and Newton were being held at the Augusta Regional Youth Detention Center and escaped while wearing their jumpsuits, the sheriff’s office said. They had a court date in Bulloch County and fled while being transported back to Augusta, according to deputies.

No other details were provided about the incident.

