BREAKING | 2 teen inmates accused of knocking out Georgia deputy, escaping

Law enforcement in Georgia are searching Thursday for two “armed and dangerous” teenage inmates who escaped custody after knocking out a deputy from Jenkins County, authorities said.

Deputies are searching the area of Ga. 56 and Knight Road in Burke County for 14-year-old Brandon Davis and 15-year-old Corinthian Newton, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. The area is about 20 miles south of downtown Augusta.

“Citizens in the area, please lock your doors and report any suspicious individuals to 911 immediately,” the sheriff’s office said.