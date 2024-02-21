BREAKING | 2 found dead inside Gwinnett home, police say

Gwinnett County police are investigating Wednesday after two people were found dead inside a home near Lawrenceville, authorities said.

Details are limited, but homicide investigators were en route around 1 p.m. to the house on Sterling Drive near Milo Court. The residential neighborhood is a short distance from Collins Hill Park.

“This appears to be an isolated incident involving the two deceased individuals,” police spokesperson Sgt. Michele Pihera said.