BreakingNews
14-year-old arrested in connection with Peachtree City Walmart fire
ajc logo
X

BREAKING: 14-year-old arrested in connection with Peachtree City Walmart fire

A massive fire in the retail area of the Peachtree City Walmart Supercenter scorched large sections of the store and caused partial roof collapse overnight Aug. 24.

Combined ShapeCaption
A massive fire in the retail area of the Peachtree City Walmart Supercenter scorched large sections of the store and caused partial roof collapse overnight Aug. 24.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

A 14-year-old girl is accused of intentionally setting a fire in Peachtree City Walmart Supercenter last week, police said Wednesday.

A spokesperson with Peachtree City police confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the 14-year-old has been arrested but did not say what charges she faced. It was not clear how investigators tied her to the fire, which forced shoppers and employees to evacuate around 7 p.m. Aug. 24 and continued burning into the overnight hours.

ExploreInvestigators say signs point to arson in fire at Peachtree City Walmart

The blaze was eventually put out around 4 a.m. the following day. No serious injuries were reported, but three police officers who helped with the evacuation were taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The store sustained extensive damage to the roof, and parts of its interior were gutted. Photos of the damage shared by Peachtree City fire officials showed charred shelves in the retail area and rows of melted merchandise.

The store was closed following the fire and will remain shut down indefinitely. Police said there is not a timeline for when it will reopen.

Combined ShapeCaption
Firefighters were at the scene as police sat watch on the front doors of the Peachtree City Walmart Supercenter on Thursday, the morning after a fire forced shoppers and employees to evacuate. The fire was believed to have been intentionally set, according to police. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Firefighters were at the scene as police sat watch on the front doors of the Peachtree City Walmart Supercenter on Thursday, the morning after a fire forced shoppers and employees to evacuate. The fire was believed to have been intentionally set, according to police. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
Firefighters were at the scene as police sat watch on the front doors of the Peachtree City Walmart Supercenter on Thursday, the morning after a fire forced shoppers and employees to evacuate. The fire was believed to have been intentionally set, according to police. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Police had previously asked for the public’s help to come forward with any “suspicious behavior” seen inside the store before the blaze broke out. More details about the arrest are expected to be released Wednesday, according to the spokesperson.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
Atlanta races to house hundreds of people by year’s end 3h ago
Opinion: Expanded school choice can help pandemic learning losses
3h ago
Atlanta awards $8.2 million to select small businesses and nonprofits
19h ago
Georgia, Oregon wrapping up preparations for Saturday’s clash
1h ago
Georgia, Oregon wrapping up preparations for Saturday’s clash
1h ago
The Latest
Gwinnett police responding to carjacking call spot stolen car, arrest suspect
14h ago
Roswell man gets 17 years for making sex videos with 13-year-old girl in 2012
15h ago
Man shoots, kills brother during fight in Clayton County, police say
19h ago
Featured
CDC drops quarantine and distancing recommendations for COVID

CDC: Friday is final day to order free at-home COVID tests from feds
Mexican consulate initiative aims to raise awareness about worker rights
Q&A: Mexico’s Gerardo Martino ahead of friendly’s game against Paraguay
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top