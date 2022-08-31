BREAKING: 14-year-old arrested in connection with Peachtree City Walmart fire

A 14-year-old girl is accused of intentionally setting a fire in Peachtree City Walmart Supercenter last week, police said Wednesday.
A spokesperson with Peachtree City police confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the 14-year-old has been arrested but did not say what charges she faced. It was not clear how investigators tied her to the fire, which forced shoppers and employees to evacuate around 7 p.m. Aug. 24 and continued burning into the overnight hours.
The blaze was eventually put out around 4 a.m. the following day. No serious injuries were reported, but three police officers who helped with the evacuation were taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
The store sustained extensive damage to the roof, and parts of its interior were gutted. Photos of the damage shared by Peachtree City fire officials showed charred shelves in the retail area and rows of melted merchandise.
The store was closed following the fire and will remain shut down indefinitely. Police said there is not a timeline for when it will reopen.
Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC
Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC
Police had previously asked for the public’s help to come forward with any “suspicious behavior” seen inside the store before the blaze broke out. More details about the arrest are expected to be released Wednesday, according to the spokesperson.
