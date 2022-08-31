BREAKING: 14-year-old arrested in connection with Peachtree City Walmart fire

A spokesperson with Peachtree City police confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the 14-year-old has been arrested but did not say what charges she faced. It was not clear how investigators tied her to the fire, which forced shoppers and employees to evacuate around 7 p.m. Aug. 24 and continued burning into the overnight hours.

The blaze was eventually put out around 4 a.m. the following day. No serious injuries were reported, but three police officers who helped with the evacuation were taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.