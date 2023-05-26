BreakingNews
BREAKING: 1 shot outside Steak ’n Shake near Truist Park in Cobb
Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A shooting at a fast-food restaurant near Truist Park left one person injured Friday afternoon, police said.

Gunfire took Smyrna police to the Steak ‘n Shake along Cobb Parkway at about 3:50 p.m. Officials said the incident began as a dispute between two people and one person was eventually shot. The injured victim was taken to a hospital and the suspected shooter left the scene, according to police.

Parts of the parking lot were closed off as police investigate the incident, but the restaurant remains open to customers, Channel 2 Action News reported. A plastic bag, broken glass and a gun were just some of the items police were seen photographing, the news station added.

“We do not believe there is an immediate threat in the area currently,” police said.

No information was provided on the suspect. Authorities have not said if the incident involved any employees or customers.

The Steak ‘n Shake is less than a mile from Truist Park, where the Atlanta Braves will be facing the Philadelphia Phillies at 7:20 p.m.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

