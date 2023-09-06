BREAKING | 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at NW Atlanta apartments

One person was killed in a double shooting at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex Wednesday, police said.

An investigation into the incident is taking place at the Reserve at Hollywood apartments in the 1600 block of Hollywood Road. Few details were immediately available, but police confirmed one person was fatally shot and another was injured.

Authorities did not say what led to the shooting. Police told Channel 2 Action News they are not actively looking for a suspect, but no other details were released.

The apartment complex is in the Scotts Crossing neighborhood near Scott Elementary School and Westside Atlanta Charter School.

We’re working to learn more.

