Boy faces arson charges tied to clubhouse fire in Marietta subdivision

A young suspect who investigators said confessed to setting a clubhouse on fire last month in a Marietta subdivision has been arrested, according to officials.
The Cobb County Department of Public Safety did not release the boy’s name or age in a statement Thursday.
Authorities filed a delinquency complaint last week against the suspect in Cobb juvenile court, according to Chief Investigator Brian Beaty.
Fire crews were called to the Heritage Oaks subdivision, a residential community in west Cobb, on May 26 and found the clubhouse ablaze. Investigators determined the fire started in one of the bathrooms.
Preliminary indications were that an underage male intentionally set the fire and surveillance footage helped investigators identify the suspect, who confessed to using gasoline to ignite the blaze, according to the department statement. He was charged with first-degree arson, Beaty said.
Cobb fire officials continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the fire investigations unit at 770-499-3869.
