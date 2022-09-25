Police: Boy, 4, stable after stabbing in Gwinnett; uncle charged

A 4-year-old Gwinnett County child was stable Sunday after being stabbed in the abdomen by an uncle, according to police.
The Gwinnett County Police Department said that at about 8 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call about an injured child on Lewis Ridge Circle in Lawrenceville. At the residence, they found a 4-year-old boy wounded from a stabbing and transported the child to a hospital.
Police did not release the child’s name.
Anatolii Balesta, the child’s uncle, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault and first-degree cruelty to children in connection with the stabbing. Balesta, 19, who was still in the residence when police arrived, is suspected of attacking the boy over narcotics, detectives said.
Police said they are still investigating the incident.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
