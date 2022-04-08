Body found in SW Atlanta pond

Atlanta police are investigating after a dead person’s body was pulled from a secluded pond Thursday evening.
Officers responded to reports of the dead body just after 6 p.m. in an industrial corridor behind a concrete plant in the 2400 block of Daniel Road.
The body was discovered in a nearby body of water, police said.
Detectives were called to the scene to investigate the discovery. Authorities did not reveal the identity of the deceased or say whether foul play was suspected in the person’s death.
