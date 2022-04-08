ajc logo
Body found in SW Atlanta pond

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago

Atlanta police are investigating after a dead person’s body was pulled from a secluded pond Thursday evening.

Officers responded to reports of the dead body just after 6 p.m. in an industrial corridor behind a concrete plant in the 2400 block of Daniel Road.

The body was discovered in a nearby body of water, police said.

Detectives were called to the scene to investigate the discovery. Authorities did not reveal the identity of the deceased or say whether foul play was suspected in the person’s death.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

