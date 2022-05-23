BreakingNews
Ryan Duke gets 10 years for concealing Tara Grinstead’s death
Blue Bell ice cream truck driver loses control, overturns in DeKalb

A Blue Bell ice cream truck overturned on North Druid Hills Road.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

A Blue Bell ice cream truck crashed and overturned at a DeKalb County intersection Monday morning.

Police at the scene said the driver was heading east on North Druid Hills Road when he hit metal construction plates at Haven Court and lost control. The driver was not injured.

The truck was lying on its side after it overturned and hit at least one electrical pole. Its windshield had several cracks and a large hole in the glass.

Georgia Power was at the scene to fix the electrical wires so that a wrecker could eventually get the truck upright.

