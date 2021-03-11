Bills to pay wrongfully convicted Ga. soldiers crosses first hurdle

The trio of bills, which now head to the state Senate for consideration, would pay Mark Jones, Kenny Gardiner and Dominic Lucci $1 million each. The money would help with the struggles they face after 25 years in prison for a Savannah murder before the Georgia Supreme Court unanimously tossed their convictions in late 2017. The men work constantly, doing often grueling labor, and can’t even afford to take time off for therapy.

State Rep. Derek Mallow, D-Savannah, filed the bills, asking for $1 million each, paid out in monthly checks for 20 years. An economist hired by Karsman McKenzie Hart, the Savannah law firm representing the veterans, found that they would have made $3 million if they had stayed and retired from the military. They planned to stay before they were convicted of murder in 1992 after getting caught up in a murder case while visiting Savannah for a bachelor party.