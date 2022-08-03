AT&T employee killed after bucket truck touches power lines in Ellenwood area

An AT&T employee was electrocuted Tuesday after the bucket in which he was working came in contact with power lines in the Ellenwood area, according to Channel 2 Action News.
The incident happened just before noon in the unincorporated community between Henry and Clayton counties, not far from the Clark Estates trailer park neighborhood on Clark Drive, the news station reported.
“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our employee in this tragic accident,” an AT&T spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a statement. “Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues.”
Henry County authorities told Channel 2 that the employee, whose name was not released, had been trying to stow the bucket in the bed of the truck.
AT&T said it is cooperating with the police investigation.
Henry County police and fire officials did not return a request for more information Wednesday.
