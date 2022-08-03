ajc logo
X

AT&T employee killed after bucket truck touches power lines in Ellenwood area

An AT&T employee was electrocuted Tuesday, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Combined ShapeCaption
An AT&T employee was electrocuted Tuesday, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

An AT&T employee was electrocuted Tuesday after the bucket in which he was working came in contact with power lines in the Ellenwood area, according to Channel 2 Action News.

The incident happened just before noon in the unincorporated community between Henry and Clayton counties, not far from the Clark Estates trailer park neighborhood on Clark Drive, the news station reported.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our employee in this tragic accident,” an AT&T spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a statement. “Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues.”

Henry County authorities told Channel 2 that the employee, whose name was not released, had been trying to stow the bucket in the bed of the truck.

AT&T said it is cooperating with the police investigation.

Henry County police and fire officials did not return a request for more information Wednesday.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
Georgia commit Gabriel Harris ineligible for senior season, pending appeal3h ago
Accused of cowardice, Walker says he’ll participate in a Senate debate
14h ago
AJC opposes motion to seal records in Fulton grand jury probe
2h ago
New Braves outfielder Robbie Grossman is ‘happy to be here’
1h ago
New Braves outfielder Robbie Grossman is ‘happy to be here’
1h ago
'Guard cat' credited with preventing would-be robbery
19h ago
The Latest
Fallen Fairburn officer’s children get escorts for first day of school
20m ago
Lawrenceville man pleads guilty to stealing $230K through online romance scams
1h ago
AJC opposes motion to seal records in Fulton grand jury probe
2h ago
Featured
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Falcons, Atlanta United and many other events. (Sept. 17, 2021, file photo by Ben Gray/AP)

Credit: Ben Gray

Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United to test facial recognition for fan gate entry
Vin Scully, who made famous Hank Aaron home run call in Atlanta, dies
12h ago
What’s new at school this year?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top