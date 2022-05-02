Atlanta to pay nearly $1 million to man shot by cop outside stadium

A bullet entered Hall’s arm and exited his chest, just missing his heart.

He was treated at Grady Memorial Hospital and released the following morning. But Hall, a former college football player who served in the U.S. Marine Corps, said he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder since being shot.

Cadeau later pleaded guilty to his role in the shooting and was sentenced in early 2020 to 30 years of probation. The Fulton County judge who accepted his plea deal was Shawn Ellen LaGrua, who now serves on the Georgia Supreme Court.

“He gets to live his life, 30 years on probation, which in my opinion is a smack on the hand,” Hall fumed after Cadeau was sentenced. “And I get to live the rest of my life having to deal with this daily.”

On Monday, council members voted unanimously to pay nearly $999,000 to settle the lawsuit brought by Hall and his attorneys. The suit named as defendants Cadeau, the city and former police Chief George Turner.

Attorney Shean Williams, who represents Hall and his wife Christie, said he is glad city officials decided to pay up.

“It acknowledges what we have been saying since the beginning of this case, which is that Mr. Hall and his wife had their civil rights violated,” Williams said. “The officer had no legal justification to shoot at him. His life was not in danger. No one else’s life was in danger.”

In March 2018, records obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution revealed a supervisor had recommended Cadeau be fired for a previous incident where he provided false statements about his actions during a bar fight. Cadeau was allowed to keep his job until May 2018, when he was fired from the department.

He was indicted five months later on charges of aggravated assault and reckless conduct, as well as two counts of violation of oath.

“This has been very traumatic for this family, not only physically but emotionally,” Williams said Monday. “Instead of a nice weekend in Atlanta, this almost ended in a tragic loss of life.”

— Staff writers J.D. Capelouto and Alexis Stevens contributed to this article.