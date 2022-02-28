Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Atlanta police to hold active shooter training at Zoo Atlanta

FILE-- Atlanta's SWAT team trains for an active shooter scenario at the old police academy in Atlanta on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

caption arrowCaption
FILE-- Atlanta's SWAT team trains for an active shooter scenario at the old police academy in Atlanta on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

Grant Park residents may see an influx of SWAT vehicles and firetrucks Tuesday evening as the city’s first responders undergo active shooter training at Zoo Atlanta.

The training is something the Atlanta Police Department hosts regularly to prepare officers for real active shooter scenarios, agency spokesman Officer Steve Avery said. Similar exercises have been conducted at Lenox Square and the Georgia Aquarium in the past.

Police say southeast Atlanta residents can expect to see “an abundance” of SWAT and fire vehicles at the zoo when training begins about 6 p.m. Officers are expected to focus on responding to a mass shooting while firefighters will train to provide aid to potential victims.

The exercises may include the use of simulated weapons.

“This training is an extremely important part of the ongoing training our officers participate in to remain prepared to respond to and address active shooter situations,” the police department said Monday.

About the Author

Follow Shaddi Abusaid on twitter
Editors' Picks
The Latest
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 lanes of I-285 North closed indefinitely due to bridge damage
17m ago
UPDATE: Barricaded gunman surrenders after home invasion in Clayton, police say
26m ago
Kids, teens across metro Atlanta among 2022 shooting victims
59m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top