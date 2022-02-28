Atlanta police to hold active shooter training at Zoo Atlanta

The training is something the Atlanta Police Department hosts regularly to prepare officers for real active shooter scenarios, agency spokesman Officer Steve Avery said. Similar exercises have been conducted at Lenox Square and the Georgia Aquarium in the past.

Police say southeast Atlanta residents can expect to see “an abundance” of SWAT and fire vehicles at the zoo when training begins about 6 p.m. Officers are expected to focus on responding to a mass shooting while firefighters will train to provide aid to potential victims.