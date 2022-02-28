Atlanta police to hold active shooter training at Zoo Atlanta

Grant Park residents may see an influx of SWAT vehicles and firetrucks Tuesday evening as the city’s first responders undergo active shooter training at Zoo Atlanta.
The training is something the Atlanta Police Department hosts regularly to prepare officers for real active shooter scenarios, agency spokesman Officer Steve Avery said. Similar exercises have been conducted at Lenox Square and the Georgia Aquarium in the past.
Police say southeast Atlanta residents can expect to see “an abundance” of SWAT and fire vehicles at the zoo when training begins about 6 p.m. Officers are expected to focus on responding to a mass shooting while firefighters will train to provide aid to potential victims.
The exercises may include the use of simulated weapons.
“This training is an extremely important part of the ongoing training our officers participate in to remain prepared to respond to and address active shooter situations,” the police department said Monday.
