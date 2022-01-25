Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Atlanta police release video related to 6-month-old's shooting death

caption arrowCaption
Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help to locate a vehicle whose occupants may be connected to the shooting death of a 6-month-old boy.

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top