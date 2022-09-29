Atlanta police quickly identify, arrest 2 carjacking suspects

Two carjacking suspects were at large for less than an hour Wednesday morning before police arrested both men at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta, officials said.
Officers met with the victim about 12:15 a.m. outside a Chevron gas station at 2656 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, Atlanta police said in a news release. He told authorities that two men, one of them armed, took his vehicle while he was pumping gas.
After they gathered information about the suspects’ descriptions and their direction of travel, officers began canvassing the area.
In a few short minutes, they tracked the stolen car to the Rolling Bends Apartments at 2500 Center Street and spotted two men who matched the suspects’ description walking through the complex, the release states.
One suspect was detained immediately, police said, and the second man tried to flee from officers but was quickly detained. Authorities said a gun was recovered at the scene.
Both were in custody by 12:56 a.m., according to a video released Thursday.
Cornell Harrell, 26, and Tarrell Sanders, 17, were each booked on charges of armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle and obstruction of law enforcement officers, jail records show. Harrell also faces a marijuana possession charge, while Sanders faces a weapons charge.
Both remain in the Fulton County Jail.
About the Author
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC