Atlanta police quickly identify, arrest 2 carjacking suspects

One suspect was detained immediately, police said, and the second man tried to flee from officers but was quickly detained. Authorities said a gun was recovered at the scene.

Both were in custody by 12:56 a.m., according to a video released Thursday.

Cornell Harrell, 26, and Tarrell Sanders, 17, were each booked on charges of armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle and obstruction of law enforcement officers, jail records show. Harrell also faces a marijuana possession charge, while Sanders faces a weapons charge.

Both remain in the Fulton County Jail.