Atlanta police major found with loaded gun at Hartsfield-Jackson checkpoint

Michael O’Connor, who has been with the department for more than 24 years, was hit with a weapons violation offense after officers found a Glock 45 in his carry-on luggage at a security checkpoint, according to an incident report. The gun was filled with 18 rounds of 9mm ammunition, including one in the chamber.

Atlanta police responded to the South checkpoint, where they were told a weapon was found on a conveyor belt. TSA officers said a man had placed his book bag on the belt and a black handgun was found in the front pocket.