Atlanta police issue ‘public safety alert’ after Iran attacks on Israel

While there are no credible threats to Atlanta or its houses of worship, the police department has issued a public safety alert following Iran’s attack on Israel, letting the public know that it is working closely with other law enforcement partners, religious institutions and community leaders to ensure safety.
“The Atlanta Police Department is actively monitoring the developments between Iran and Israel,” the department said in a social media post. “While there are currently no credible threats to our city, our dedication to protecting houses of worship and sensitive areas in all communities remains steadfast.”
“It’s a deterrent,” said Rabbi Larry Sernovitz told Channel 2 Action News. “Letting people know that if you are going to attack innocent civilians who live in our area, please know that we’re paying attention.”
Both Sernovitz and Azka Mahmood, executive director of The Council on American Islamic Relations told the news station that heightened police presence is routine round synagogues, mosques, and educational and cultural buildings, especially around holy times and group outings.
Additionally, Mahmood noted their community is “just coming out of Ramadan when mosques already have elevated security preparations.”
But, she added, that “generally, if I can be honest, sometimes increased police activity makes the Muslim community nervous because it leads to increased surveillance. So, we hope it’s not that, and it’s in good faith for security.”
The Muslum community was already on alert after demonstrations unfolded last year in response to the war, Mahmood told Channel 2.
Sernovitz echoed the sentiment, saying, “lately, we’re always on heightened alert, and this was just an additional piece.”
