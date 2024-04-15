Atlanta police issue ‘public safety alert’ after Iran attacks on Israel

“It’s a deterrent,” said Rabbi Larry Sernovitz told Channel 2 Action News. “Letting people know that if you are going to attack innocent civilians who live in our area, please know that we’re paying attention.”

Both Sernovitz and Azka Mahmood, executive director of The Council on American Islamic Relations told the news station that heightened police presence is routine round synagogues, mosques, and educational and cultural buildings, especially around holy times and group outings.

Additionally, Mahmood noted their community is “just coming out of Ramadan when mosques already have elevated security preparations.”

But, she added, that “generally, if I can be honest, sometimes increased police activity makes the Muslim community nervous because it leads to increased surveillance. So, we hope it’s not that, and it’s in good faith for security.”

The Muslum community was already on alert after demonstrations unfolded last year in response to the war, Mahmood told Channel 2.

Sernovitz echoed the sentiment, saying, “lately, we’re always on heightened alert, and this was just an additional piece.”