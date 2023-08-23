Atlanta police investigating violent 3-car collision, gunfire in Kirkwood

Atlanta police on Tuesday afternoon responded to a chaotic scene in a Kirkwood neighborhood involving a multi-vehicle collision, followed by gunshots.

The driver of a red Chevrolet Camaro “disregarded a red light and collided into two other vehicles” at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Warren Street, police said in a news release. Investigators believe the Camaro driver may have been fleeing from an incident outside of Atlanta.

After the collision, several men got out of one of the crashed vehicles, which investigators believe was stolen. One of the men fired two gunshots, but no one was injured, according to police.

“Investigators are working to identify the males who fled from the scene while discharging a firearm,” the release states.

Investigators did not announce any arrests in the case.

An almost 2½-minute video taken by a witness was shared by ATLUncensored on X, the website formerly known as Twitter. About 14 seconds into the video, three or four men can be seen getting out of a black SUV and running from the wreck, and gunshots are heard. Both the Camaro and SUV were badly damaged in the crash.

The video shows the Camaro’s driver-side door ripped almost off its hinges and a mangled bumper, along with what appears to be a deployed airbag. The video also shows the SUV with a smashed hood and a black Chevrolet truck with its front bumper mangled in the middle of the intersection.

At the end of the video, an officer arrives on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.