Atlanta police investigating fatal shooting in Carey Park neighborhood

Police investigated a deadly shooting in the 1100 block of 5th Street in northwest Atlanta on Thursday evening. One person was taken into custody.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

A man shot in Atlanta’s Carey Park neighborhood Thursday evening later died.

Police have not identified the victim, who was found shot at a residence in the 1100 block of 5th Street in northwest Atlanta, a department spokesperson indicated. The man was taken to a hospital where he died from his wound.

The spokesperson said officers took one person into custody. It was not clear if that person has been charged.

Atlanta police have not yet released details about the shooting.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Featured
