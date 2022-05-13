Atlanta police investigating fatal shooting in Carey Park neighborhood

A man shot in Atlanta’s Carey Park neighborhood Thursday evening later died.
Police have not identified the victim, who was found shot at a residence in the 1100 block of 5th Street in northwest Atlanta, a department spokesperson indicated. The man was taken to a hospital where he died from his wound.
The spokesperson said officers took one person into custody. It was not clear if that person has been charged.
Atlanta police have not yet released details about the shooting.
