Atlanta police arrest ‘most wanted’ auto theft suspect

One of the city’s most notorious auto thieves was taken off the streets earlier this month, Atlanta Police Department officials announced Friday.
Santerius Kemp, a 27-year-old Atlanta man, was arrested on multiple warrants, according to police. Investigators from the APD’s auto theft unit listed him as one of their top five most wanted fugitives, according to the announcement.
Police also released body camera video showing Kemp’s Aug. 4 arrest on Friday. The 2 minute, 27 second video clip shows fugitive task force officers raid an apartment searching for Kemp and his alleged accomplice.
The officers took Kemp into custody on a host of charges tied to offenses dating back to 2015. The other suspect was not found.
Investigators received a tip about Kemp from the U.S. Secret Service to help them secure his arrest warrants, according to Friday’s announcement. Police said he has additional warrants in Alpharetta as well as Cobb, Gwinnett and Fulton counties.
He was wanted in connection with a April 24 incident in which multiple vehicles were broken into. Police said Kemp fled police and managed to escape arrest on that date.
He now faces charges that include multiple counts of entering auto, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, possession of the tools for the commission of a crime, reckless driving and obstruction of justice.
Kemp remained held at the Fulton County jail without bond Friday night, according to online booking records.
About the Author