Atlanta police arrest ‘most wanted’ auto theft suspect

Santerius Kemp, a 27-year-old Atlanta man, was arrested on multiple warrants, according to police. Investigators from the APD’s auto theft unit listed him as one of their top five most wanted fugitives, according to the announcement.

Police also released body camera video showing Kemp’s Aug. 4 arrest on Friday. The 2 minute, 27 second video clip shows fugitive task force officers raid an apartment searching for Kemp and his alleged accomplice.