ajc logo
X

Atlanta police arrest ‘most wanted’ auto theft suspect

The Atlanta Police Department on Friday released body camera video that showed Santerius Kemp's Aug. 4 arrest at an Atlanta apartment.

Combined ShapeCaption
The Atlanta Police Department on Friday released body camera video that showed Santerius Kemp's Aug. 4 arrest at an Atlanta apartment.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

One of the city’s most notorious auto thieves was taken off the streets earlier this month, Atlanta Police Department officials announced Friday.

Santerius Kemp, a 27-year-old Atlanta man, was arrested on multiple warrants, according to police. Investigators from the APD’s auto theft unit listed him as one of their top five most wanted fugitives, according to the announcement.

Police also released body camera video showing Kemp’s Aug. 4 arrest on Friday. The 2 minute, 27 second video clip shows fugitive task force officers raid an apartment searching for Kemp and his alleged accomplice.

The officers took Kemp into custody on a host of charges tied to offenses dating back to 2015. The other suspect was not found.

Investigators received a tip about Kemp from the U.S. Secret Service to help them secure his arrest warrants, according to Friday’s announcement. Police said he has additional warrants in Alpharetta as well as Cobb, Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

He was wanted in connection with a April 24 incident in which multiple vehicles were broken into. Police said Kemp fled police and managed to escape arrest on that date.

He now faces charges that include multiple counts of entering auto, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, possession of the tools for the commission of a crime, reckless driving and obstruction of justice.

Kemp remained held at the Fulton County jail without bond Friday night, according to online booking records.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
North Georgia man sentenced on Jan. 6 charge8h ago
Atlanta school board advised to consider getting rid of 16 properties
16h ago
‘Don’t tell me she dead’: 911 calls reveal chaos after Atlanta park shooting
7h ago
Fulton County Schools still hiring teachers to fill roughly 176 jobs
Fulton County Schools still hiring teachers to fill roughly 176 jobs
Police: High-rise apartment employee killed by tenant in outburst of anger
8h ago
The Latest
Police ID woman arrested in Powder Springs home invasion
4h ago
Atlanta police release bodycam, defend officer’s actions during woman’s arrest
4h ago
Georgia State University police officer charged with rape, kidnapping
5h ago
Featured
U.S. Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., speaks to reporters outside of the U.S. House of Representatives for a press conference with the Congressional Progressive Caucus regarding the passage of a health care, tax and climate change measure that's now headed to the desk of President Joe Biden. (Anna Rose Layden/The New York Times).

House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
5h ago
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
15h ago
Town where Rivian trucks are normal has advice for Georgia: Buckle up
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top