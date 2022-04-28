BreakingNews
Federal judge curtails law that gave Kemp fundraising advantage over Abrams
Atlanta officer indicted in 2018 crash that killed man on scooter

An Atlanta police officer has been indicted in a 2018 crash that killed a man riding a scooter.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

caption arrowCaption
An Atlanta police officer has been indicted in a 2018 crash that killed a man riding a scooter.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago
Defense attorney says stop sign was obscured by bushes

Nearly four years after allegedly running a stop sign and fatally striking a man on a motorized scooter, an Atlanta police officer has been indicted.

A Fulton County grand jury on Tuesday returned a two-count indictment against Officer Ryan Chandler, who has been on administrative duty since the August 2018 crash, authorities said.

Chandler is charged with vehicular homicide and violation of oath in the death of Marvin King, who was riding a 49cc scooter when the officer ran into him at the intersection of Newcastle Street and Washington Place in southwest Atlanta.

caption arrowCaption
Marvin King, 59, was hit and killed by an Atlanta police Officer while he was on his moped.

Credit: Courtesy Michael Webb

Credit: Courtesy Michael Webb

Marvin King, 59, was hit and killed by an Atlanta police Officer while he was on his moped.

Credit: Courtesy Michael Webb

caption arrowCaption
Marvin King, 59, was hit and killed by an Atlanta police Officer while he was on his moped.

Credit: Courtesy Michael Webb

Credit: Courtesy Michael Webb

King, 59, was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died. The Atlanta man was not wearing a helmet that afternoon, according to the Georgia State Patrol, which investigated the wreck.

An Atlanta police spokeswoman confirmed Chandler was placed on administrative duty on Aug. 8, 2018, and has remained in that role since.

ExploreAtlanta officer on administrative leave after deadly scooter wreck; victim ID’d

“Upon learning of Chandler’s recent indictment, an emergency hearing is being scheduled to determine his employment status,” Officer TaSheena Brown said in an email Thursday afternoon.

Attorney Brian Steel, who represents Chandler, said the former patrol cop was responding to an undercover officer’s call for help when he and King collided in the intersection.

Steel also contends his client never saw the stop sign, which he said was obscured by foliage and placed in the wrong spot. Now, Chandler faces two felonies in addition to the sadness he already feels for unintentionally killing someone, his attorney said.

“Officer Chandler is walking around as a broken man,” said Steel, who noted the officer tried saving King’s life at the scene. “He is devastated.”

Since the wreck, the city has removed the bushes and relocated the stop sign, making it more visible.

“Yet they charged him for running a stop sign that no one could see,” Steel said.

caption arrowCaption
Atlanta police Officer Ryan Chandler, 24, ran a stop sign, hitting and killing a man riding a scooter, according to the Georgia State Patrol. Chandler was not using emergency lights at the time of the crash, officials said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Atlanta police Officer Ryan Chandler, 24, ran a stop sign, hitting and killing a man riding a scooter, according to the Georgia State Patrol. Chandler was not using emergency lights at the time of the crash, officials said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

caption arrowCaption
Atlanta police Officer Ryan Chandler, 24, ran a stop sign, hitting and killing a man riding a scooter, according to the Georgia State Patrol. Chandler was not using emergency lights at the time of the crash, officials said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

In an interview with Channel 2 Action News, District Attorney Fani Willis acknowledged the stop sign was “partially obscured,” but she maintains Chandler broke the law behind the wheel of his patrol car.

“He was in a 25 mph zone, he was traveling at almost double what the speed limit is and he killed someone,” Willis said.

Investigators said Chandler, who was 24 at the time, was not using his emergency lights and siren ahead of the crash. The officer’s attorney argues his lights and siren were activated, however.

Chandler is the latest in a sting of current and former Fulton County law enforcement officers to be indicted by Willis’ office. The DA told Channel 2 her team is working through a backlog of more than 100 cases involving officers, some of which date as far back as 2009.

Chandler had not turned himself in as of Thursday afternoon.

About the Author

Follow Shaddi Abusaid on twitter
Featured
