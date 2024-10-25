Atlanta murder-for-hire of socialite Lita Sullivan featured on ‘20/20’

The case will be featured on “20/20″ at 9 p.m. Friday on ABC. The show will feature interviews with the lead prosecutor on the case, Clint Rucker, along with former friends of the Sullivans, a judge, and FBI and GBI investigators.

The high-profile case also became the subject of a book published in August, “A Devil Went Down to Georgia,” by journalist Deb Miller Landau.

The Sullivans married in 1976, and in the early years, James spoiled Lita with expensive jewelry and lavish trips, according to family and friends. But his infidelities and controlling behavior led Lita to file for divorce.

Credit: Georgia Bureau of Investigation Credit: Georgia Bureau of Investigation

After Lita Sullivan’s death, it took nearly 12 years for investigators to zero on James Sullivan and Phillip Anthony “Tony” Harwood — the triggerman hired to kill the 35-year-old woman. James Sullivan left the country, but was extradited from Thailand back to the U.S. to stand trial.

In 2003, Harwood avoided a possible death sentence by pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter and agreeing to testify against James Sullivan. As part of his sentence, Harwood was given credit for four years served in county jail after his April 1998 arrest. He was released from prison in 2018.

Sullivan, now 83, was convicted of murder in 2006 and is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.