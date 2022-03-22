Atlanta drug trafficker sentenced in heroin overdose death of college student

DeAngelo Copeland, 37, was sentenced to 15 years and eight months in prison followed by five years of supervised release after pleading guilty to the charge of distributing heroin in September 2021.

“The sentencing of Copeland proves that the justice system is committed to holding drug traffickers accountable for their crimes,” Atlanta police Chief Rodney Bryant said. “Additionally, the sentencing sends a message to drug traffickers that the illegal sale of drugs will not be tolerated in Atlanta.”