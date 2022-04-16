Athens police investigate teen fatally shot Saturday morning

Athens-Clarke County Police responded to a call around 2 a.m. on Cone Drive in Nellie B Homes, an East Athens neighborhood. They found Brynarius Smith, 19, was shot several times and died as a result of his injuries.

ACCPD continues to investigate. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Hovie Lister at (762) 400-7333 or via email at hovie.lister@accgov.com.