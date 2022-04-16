ajc logo
Athens police investigate teen fatally shot Saturday morning

Athens-Clarke Police Department is investigating a teen that was fatally shot Saturday morning. The investigation is ongoing.

Athens-Clarke Police Department is investigating a teen that was fatally shot Saturday morning. The investigation is ongoing.

Crime & Public Safety
By Liset Cruz
27 minutes ago

A teenager is dead after he was shot several times in Athens, police say.

Athens-Clarke County Police responded to a call around 2 a.m. on Cone Drive in Nellie B Homes, an East Athens neighborhood. They found Brynarius Smith, 19, was shot several times and died as a result of his injuries.

ACCPD continues to investigate. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Hovie Lister at (762) 400-7333 or via email at hovie.lister@accgov.com.

About the Author

Follow Liset Cruz on twitter

Liset Cruz is an intern for Atlanta Now. She is a senior at the University of Georgia majoring in journalism and sociology with minors in Latinx studies and human services. She aspires to become an investigative reporter and cover politics, crime, immigration and civil rights.

