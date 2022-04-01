Athens man convicted of 2019 attack on UGA student

The victim testified that her attacker, who she later identified as Ramirez, ambushed her from behind and forced his way into her apartment when she opened her front door. Athens-Clarke police said he pushed her onto a couch and the woman testified that she thought Ramirez’s intent was to rape her because of the way he touched her, the newspaper reported.

The woman told jurors she was “one-thousand percent certain” Ramirez was the man who broke into her apartment, according to the Banner-Herald.

Prosecutors also presented surveillance footage that showed a man matching Ramirez’s description following the victim the night of the incident.

Ramirez took the woman’s cellphone and fled when a roommate came out of her bedroom and interrupted the attack. A detective located him in a Walmart by tracking the stolen phone, which police found in Ramirez’s possession, the Banner-Herald reported.