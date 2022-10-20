Athens grandmother convicted of trafficking meth with 2-year-old in car

A federal jury has convicted an Athens woman of trafficking methamphetamine with her 2-year-old grandchild in the car, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Middle Georgia.
Kimberly Garcia, 52, could spend 40 years in prison and pay a fine of up to $5 million when she is sentenced, the U.S. Attorney said. On Wednesday, she was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession of methamphetamine following a two-day trial.
It was a confidential source that led to a criminal investigation in June 2020, according to federal prosecutors. The source told law enforcement officers that Garcia often sold meth with her grandchildren in the car at the Airport Mini Mart in Athens.
On July 6, 2020, Garcia and a cohort, Corey Gresham, drove together to a Lawrenceville apartment complex while under law enforcement surveillance. At the complex, Garcia went into the apartment of a known meth supplier and a person associated with the Sureños street gang and exited with a bag, according to investigators.
On the way back to Athens, Gresham evaded Oconee County sheriff’s deputies attempting a traffic stop. He was seen speeding and running red lights, prosecutors said.
Gresham then slowed the car at Fairfield Circle in Athens and ran as it continued to move forward, according to trial evidence. Garcia moved to the driver’s side and stopped the car before it crashed into a telephone pole. Her 2-year-old grandchild was in the backseat.
Gresham, who already had outstanding arrest warrants, ran to a family member’s home but was arrested. Garcia remained in the car and was also taken into custody.
Inside the car, officers recovered 37.94 grams of meth and drug distribution supplies, including baggies and a spoon, prosecutors said. A search of Garcia’s phone found communications about trafficking meth with Gresham and others.
Gresham, 38, of Athens, previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Sentencings for both defendants will be scheduled at a later date.
