Athens grandmother convicted of trafficking meth with 2-year-old in car

Kimberly Garcia, 52, could spend 40 years in prison and pay a fine of up to $5 million when she is sentenced, the U.S. Attorney said. On Wednesday, she was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession of methamphetamine following a two-day trial.

It was a confidential source that led to a criminal investigation in June 2020, according to federal prosecutors. The source told law enforcement officers that Garcia often sold meth with her grandchildren in the car at the Airport Mini Mart in Athens.