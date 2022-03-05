Athens-Clarke firefighters tend to wounded 8-year-old girl attacked by dog

An 8-year-old Athens girl and her family recently visited the firefighters who came to her rescue after she was bit in the face in a dog attack.
Local firefighters took quick action to treat the girl’s injuries in the Feb. 20 incident, Athens-Clarke County officials announced in a news release Friday.
Firefighters received a call to respond to the family’s home. But as crews were leaving the station, the young child’s mother pulled up to the fire station with the girl in tow, the release said.
She told firefighters her daughter had a severe dog bite to the forehead.
Crews pulled the girl from the car and began treating her in an apparatus bay inside the fire station. They stopped her bleeding, cleaned her wounds and bandaged her at the station.
Paramedics then took the girl to the hospital, where she was treated with more comprehensive care, according to the release.
But the heroes at Fire Station 7 weren’t done, county officials said. The crews washed the family’s car and one of the firefighters dropped a gift off at the family’s home the day after the ordeal.
“We are glad the child has made a remarkable recovery and her mother wanted to express her gratitude to our firefighters for not only treating her daughter’s injuries but going above and beyond to clean their vehicle that had to be left at the station while the child was in the hospital,” it stated.
The victim’s mother recently brought the girl back to the station for a reunion with two of the crew members who took care of her.
“The positive impact that our firefighters had on this family was profound and the mother continues to express her deep gratitude. She really wanted us to share her experience,” county officials said in Friday’s release.