Athens-Clarke firefighters tend to wounded 8-year-old girl attacked by dog

Paramedics then took the girl to the hospital, where she was treated with more comprehensive care, according to the release.

But the heroes at Fire Station 7 weren’t done, county officials said. The crews washed the family’s car and one of the firefighters dropped a gift off at the family’s home the day after the ordeal.

“We are glad the child has made a remarkable recovery and her mother wanted to express her gratitude to our firefighters for not only treating her daughter’s injuries but going above and beyond to clean their vehicle that had to be left at the station while the child was in the hospital,” it stated.

The victim’s mother recently brought the girl back to the station for a reunion with two of the crew members who took care of her.

“The positive impact that our firefighters had on this family was profound and the mother continues to express her deep gratitude. She really wanted us to share her experience,” county officials said in Friday’s release.