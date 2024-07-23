At-risk adults found abused, neglected at Clayton care home, police say

“A search warrant for the property revealed deplorable living conditions, including a severe bedbug infestation, untreated infections and residents with needs beyond the capabilities of a personal care home,” police said.

According to officials, a social worker, Sabrina Calloway, proved vital in dismantling the home, where Robinson had already been cited for operating a business without a license following recent inspections by Clayton Code Enforcement. At the time, there was not “sufficient grounds” to condemn the property, according to authorities. Calloway was able to coordinate with several agencies without alerting the house managers, “who might have otherwise relocated the residents,” police said.

An inspection of the property revealed it was unlicensed and that Robison was preparing food, giving out medications and providing lodging, according to officials. After Robinson’s July 10 arrest, police said a financial investigation was ongoing that could lead to additional charges. He was taken into custody with help from the various agencies, including county EMS.

Police called his arrest, and the immediate treatment and placement of the residents, a “monumental victory for the community.”

Explore Georgia couple accused of locking residents in basement of unlicensed care home

Earlier this year in Spalding County, Curtis Bankston and Sophia Simm-Bankston were indicted on charges of allegedly running an unlicensed personal care home, where seven adults with diminished mental capacity were locked in a basement, Attorney General Chris Carr said. Officials said the group home in Griffin came under suspicion after EMS workers and firefighters had to climb through a window to treat a patient having a seizure because the basement door was double-key locked.

According to investigators, the pair allegedly disguised the home as a faith-based ministry of Curtis Bankston’s church, One Step of Faith 2nd Chance. Police said they acted as “caretakers” and used a deadbolt to lock the patients in the basement during certain parts of each day.

“The abuse, neglect or exploitation of Georgia’s older and at-risk adults is absolutely unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Carr said in March. “Addressing the issue of unlicensed personal care homes is critical to ensuring the safety of our most vulnerable Georgians. We cannot and will not allow these types of operations to fall under the radar.”

The Georgia Department of Community Health provides information online for those looking to locate licensed care homes.