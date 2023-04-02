At least 28 displaced after fire engulfs Poncey-Highland apartments

Atlanta fire officials said crews were dispatched to the North High Ridge Apartments on North Avenue around 2 a.m. and found flames already engulfing the first and second floors of the building. High winds let the fire spread faster and made it difficult to fight the blaze, Battalion Chief Deaunte Grier said.

Everyone who was inside was able to escape, including one cat who was rescued, Grier said. No injuries or deaths have been reported.