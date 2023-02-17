Army veteran tried to free Georgia middle school teacher killed in crash

“His door was smashed into his body,” Clark said. “I couldn’t even open the door on his side.”

Moments later, emergency responders arrived and freed the driver, later identified as 57-year-old David Brown. The beloved Cedartown Middle School teacher died from his injuries at a hospital after the Tuesday afternoon crash.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, a 21-year-old woman was distracted when she ran a red light while driving north on U.S. 27 approaching the intersection with Collard Valley Road. Jamie Chavez-Lopez crashed into Brown’s Honda as he attempted to drive through the intersection, according to investigators.

Chavez-Lopez told troopers “she thought the traffic light was green for her and that (Brown’s vehicle) pulled out in front of her,” the crash report states. But witnesses, including Clark, told investigators the light had been red for Chavez-Lopez. Brown was the driver with the green light, according to the state patrol.

Chavez-Lopez was arrested and charged with second-degree vehicular homicide, failure to obey a traffic control device and failing to exercise due care, all misdemeanors. She was booked into the Polk County jail and later released on $6,000 bond, booking records show.

News of Clark’s death shocked the Cedartown community, where he had served as a social studies teacher.

“David was one of my best friends and helped me last year when I was a student teacher,” a colleague posted on the Polk County schools Facebook page. “He was a passionate teacher that came to work to teach students and help them have a brighter future. He was a remarkable man and a passionate kuni kuni farmer as well. I know he touched my life as well as the life of many students and people around him.”

Visitation for Brown will be held Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home in Carrollton. The service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home’s chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested any donations be made in Brown’s honor to Cedartown Middle School.