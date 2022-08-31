APD officer ‘relieved of duty,’ charged with DUI after crashing patrol SUV

The trooper said Thomas continued to back away from him during their conversation and would not face him as they spoke. He noticed the police officer’s speech was slurred and he appeared “very confused” when asked where he was coming from. Thomas said he thought he was going to pick up his child and told the trooper he was “going through some stuff,” according to the report.

He continued to jerk away and got very agitated when the trooper got close to him, the report indicated. The trooper described him as argumentative and noted that his clothes appeared disheveled and “slept in.”

He refused to take a field sobriety test and the trooper left to get a breathalyzer test from his car, according to the report. When the trooper returned to the ambulance, he said Thomas was yelling at a supervisor and the trooper could smell alcohol on his breath.

“If you are going to take me to jail, take me to jail,” Thomas said, according to the report. “I will let my attorney deal with all that.”

The trooper determined Thomas was under the influence and arrested him after he refused to take the breathalyzer test. The off-duty cop was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital to be treated, then troopers took him to the Atlanta Police Department after he was released from the hospital.

The report indicated Thomas was later taken to the Atlanta City Detention Center.