APD: Multiple victims molested at West End summer camp

The alleged abuse took place from 2016 to 2018, said Lt. Felicia Claxton, commander of APD’s Special Victims Unit. The first report came in February, when an Atlanta woman brought her granddaughter to APD headquarters to report she was victimized in 2018 while attending the camp at the West End Family Life and Community Center.

Police have not released the suspect’s name but say he was a member of the West End Seventh Day Adventist Church, which runs the camp.