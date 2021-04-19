APD says it’s prepared for possible fallout from Chauvin verdict

Atlanta Police Department Interim Chief Rodney Bryant said the city is prepared to deal with any civil unrest that may occur once a verdict is reached in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged with murder in the 2020 death of George Floyd.
It’s widely expected that a not guilty verdict will lead to massive protests nationwide, and activists in Atlanta say they are prepared to take to the streets in large numbers.
Information on how to protect yourself from rubber bullets and pepper spray has been widely disseminated in recent days, he said. “I hear (Atlanta Police Department Chief Rodney Bryant) talk about how APD is under fire all the time so I definitely think they will be more aggressive in dealing with protests.” ....
Expectations among activists are mixed about how the verdict will play out. Some believe jurors will be compelled to find Chauvin guilty in order to prevent chaos in the streets, Daniels said. But others are skeptical. And if Chauvin is acquitted Daniels said many will be convinced that justice in police-involved shootings is unobtainable.
Bryant said the command staff is encamped in the Joint Operation Center and will remain there through the conclusion of the trial. Meanwhile, officers will be working 12-hour shifts to ensure an adequate response to potential violence.
“If you’re going to protest do so peacefully,” Bryant said. “What we realized last time is people came from outside the city and they were more problematic. We support peaceful protests but we should not tolerate people who come to vandalize our city and impose on our citizens.”
APD received criticism from both sides during protests last summer over law enforcement’s treatment of Black suspects. Business owners said they were slow to respond to looters who wreaked havoc in parts of downtown and Buckhead while protesters criticized the department’s sometimes heavy hand with peaceful demonstrators.
Bryant said the department did not adequately collaborate with state and federal agencies a year ago. Doing so will allow them to “utilize intelligence to better monitor the situation” if protests get out of hand, he said.
