APD says it’s prepared for possible fallout from Chauvin verdict

“If you’re going to protest do so peacefully,” Bryant said. “What we realized last time is people came from outside the city and they were more problematic. We support peaceful protests but we should not tolerate people who come to vandalize our city and impose on our citizens.”

APD received criticism from both sides during protests last summer over law enforcement’s treatment of Black suspects. Business owners said they were slow to respond to looters who wreaked havoc in parts of downtown and Buckhead while protesters criticized the department’s sometimes heavy hand with peaceful demonstrators.

Bryant said the department did not adequately collaborate with state and federal agencies a year ago. Doing so will allow them to “utilize intelligence to better monitor the situation” if protests get out of hand, he said.

