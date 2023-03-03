Amtrak train hits vehicle stuck on tracks in Douglasville; driver leaves scene

An Amtrak train crashed into a vehicle Thursday evening in Douglas County after the driver tried to cross the tracks and got stuck, authorities said.
The driver, who was not publicly identified, abandoned the white 2012 Ford Explorer and left the scene before troopers arrived, according to the Georgia State Patrol. On Friday, authorities said the driver was eventually located.
The GSP responded around 10 p.m. to the crash on Memorial Highway near Municipal Parkway in Douglasville. Troopers said the driver tried to cross the tracks but was forced to abandon the vehicle after it got partially stuck. The train then hit the empty vehicle.
According to Amtrak, the train was traveling from New Orleans to New York. None of the 45 passengers or crew members aboard were injured, and the company said it is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident.
About the Author